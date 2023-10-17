MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Enjoy some adorable animals, raffles, food and more at the 130th Anniversary Party for Meriden Humane Society.

The party will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter located at 311 Murdock Ave. Meriden Humane Society Board of Directors President, Karen Annis, and Shelter Supervisor, Julie Rogers, joined News 8 to discuss the upcoming event.

