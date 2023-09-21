TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull makes life easy for seniors so they can focus on what matters most to them.

Stanley and Katherine Phillips moved to the community roughly three years ago. They’ve enjoyed a lack of household chores.

“Wash dishes. You don’t have to dry. I don’t have to clean the gutters. That’s one of the highlights here,” the couple said.

Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull offers both assisted living and memory care.

“Middlebrook farms at Trumbull is part of the Benchmark family, which is 25 years plus in the New England area. Truly the flagship of all assisted living,” Julia O’Sullivan, the executive director said. “Our residents take deep pride in being here. Our associates in kind make sure they know our residents deeply, learn who and what they are. More the ‘who,’ because it brings out what they like to do, and then we follow from there to make the programming that pleases them.”

Programming and activites include:

Outdoor Lawn Games

Gardening

Cookie Decorating

Chef Demonstrations

Happy Hour

Restaurant Trips

Scenic Drives

Live Music

Various Clubs

Lectures

Michael Galante’s mother Millie is a resident in the memory care unit. He says the people at the community have helped his mother enjoy life.

“You see aids, you see nurses, you see someone in the kitchen with a dining room. They’re all very helpful. They all know my mom by first name,” Galante said. “My brother and I and family, everyone. We’re very happy she’s here. Because yes, we worry. But, the worrying is really taken away because there’s someone here at all times.”

To learn more about Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull, click here.