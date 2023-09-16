NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Today we’re debunking myths when it comes to your Social Security benefits. Below are the most common misconceptions Eric discusses:

  • You must begin withdrawing your benefits at age 62.
  • You’ll get more money the longer you wait.
     
  • The actions of a former spouse may negatively impact my Social Security benefit.

Today’s Free Offer – The Social Security Decisions