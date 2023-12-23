NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
We're teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.
Our topic today is all about the important planning steps you should take in order to be properly prepared for retirement. A financial planner can assist you in preparing these items that Eric suggests:
- Develop a comprehensive financial plan
- Implement a tax strategy to minimize your taxes
- Ensure proper handling of Social Security benefits
- Make informed decisions regarding your IRA and 401(k) accounts
