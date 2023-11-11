NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

Our topic today is about taxes, your retirement, and how to minimize your tax exposure.

Eric discusses the following issues:

Income taxes and taxes on investments

Be mindful of RMDs

Ways to minimize tax bill Roth IRA, tax-deferred accounts, etc.



