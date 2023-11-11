NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today is about taxes, your retirement, and how to minimize your tax exposure.
Eric discusses the following issues:

  • Income taxes and taxes on investments
  • Be mindful of RMDs
  • Ways to minimize tax bill
    • Roth IRA, tax-deferred accounts, etc.

