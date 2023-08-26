NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Heath Grossman, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Today we’re talking about some tips & tricks that can help ensure that your estate planning results in the best outcome for you and your family.  Below are some important steps Heath recommends in this interview:

  • Set a durable financial power of attorney & health care power of attorney
  • Consider setting up a trust
  • Review your estate plan regularly

Today’s Free Offer –Estate Planning Checklist

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor:  www.johnsonbrunetti.com