NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today is all about how to choose the right financial planner. There’s a lot that goes into this important decision. Eric suggests that you try to find someone who can offer you the following skills and characteristics:

Listens to you and prioritizes what matters to you

Provides thorough answers to your questions

Prioritizes your overall financial well-being, including tax and

estate planning

estate planning Takes proactive measures to meet your needs

Instills confidence and peace of mind in your financial journey

Today’s Free Offer – The Money Map

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com