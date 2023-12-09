NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today is all about how to choose the right financial planner. There’s a lot that goes into this important decision. Eric suggests that you try to find someone who can offer you the following skills and characteristics:

  • Listens to you and prioritizes what matters to you
  • Provides thorough answers to your questions
  • Prioritizes your overall financial well-being, including tax and
    estate planning
  • Takes proactive measures to meet your needs
  • Instills confidence and peace of mind in your financial journey

