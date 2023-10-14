NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today, is identifying some of the important questions people need to ask themselves, regarding their retirement income.
Eric discusses the following questions:

  • How will your spending change in retirement?
  • How could inflation affect my retirement savings?
  • Do you plan to move to a different state?

