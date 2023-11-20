NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today is about Long-Term Care and planning for it in your retirement. Eric discusses the following issues:

  • 17% of retirees say they are paying more for LTC than they had expected when they first retired.
  • For couples aged 65+, there is a 70% chance one of them will need LTC.
  • Projected median U.S. annual private room nursing home cost in 20 years is $191,177.

