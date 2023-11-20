NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today is about Long-Term Care and planning for it in your retirement. Eric discusses the following issues:

17% of retirees say they are paying more for LTC than they had expected when they first retired.

For couples aged 65+, there is a 70% chance one of them will need LTC.

Projected median U.S. annual private room nursing home cost in 20 years is $191,177.

https://www.ebri.org/docs/default-source/rcs/2023-rcs/2023-rcs-short-report.pdf

https://aspe.hhs.gov/reports/what-lifetime-risk-needing-receiving-long-term-services-supports-0