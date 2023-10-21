NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today, is how to make the most of your 401(k) during retirement. Eric discusses the following questions:

Why SHOULD you rollover your 401(k)?

Why SHOULDN’T you rollover your 401(k)?

When and how to do a rollover

Taxes

Today’s Free Offer – The Ultimate 401(k) Guide

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com