NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today, is how to make the most of your 401(k) during retirement. Eric discusses the following questions:

  • Why SHOULD you rollover your 401(k)?
  • Why SHOULDN’T you rollover your 401(k)?
  • When and how to do a rollover
  • Taxes

Today’s Free Offer – The Ultimate 401(k) Guide

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor:  www.johnsonbrunetti.com