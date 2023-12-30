NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
Our topic today is New Year, New Financial Roadmap, and below are some of the action steps Matt recommends:
- Create or revisit your budget
- Increase retirement plan contributions
- Set your financial goals
- Reevaluate your plan during the year
