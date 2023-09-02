We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Heath Grossman, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Today we’re talking about how to optimize your tax strategy for retirement planning and some of the upcoming tax law changes to be aware of. Below are the key points Heath talks about in this interview:

The expiration of existing tax laws and the effect on your retirement The impact of provisions scheduled to expire Dec. 31, 2025.

Slightly adjusted limits within tax brackets

Inflation adjustments

Focus on what you can control

Today’s Free Offer –Take Charge of Your Taxes

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com