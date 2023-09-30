NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today, is how to plan for the cost of Long-Term Care in your retirement. Eric discusses the following:

  • 70% of Americans 65+ are expected to need some type of Long-Term Care.
  • The annual cost of care is expected to increase by 81% from 2020 to 2040.
    • $105,850 to $191,177
  • Discuss and consider your options.
  • Long-Term Care insurance.

