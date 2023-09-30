NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.
Our topic today, is how to plan for the cost of Long-Term Care in your retirement. Eric discusses the following:
- 70% of Americans 65+ are expected to need some type of Long-Term Care.
- The annual cost of care is expected to increase by 81% from 2020 to 2040.
- $105,850 to $191,177
- Discuss and consider your options.
- Long-Term Care insurance.
But What if You Need Long-Term Care?
