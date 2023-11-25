NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today may be difficult to think about, but it’s nonetheless, very important. Eric makes the following recommendations when planning for your final wishes:

  • See an estate attorney to create a Will
  • Consider a trust
  • Regularly review your beneficiary designations
  • Communicate with your loved ones

