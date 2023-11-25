NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.
Our topic today may be difficult to think about, but it’s nonetheless, very important. Eric makes the following recommendations when planning for your final wishes:
- See an estate attorney to create a Will
- Consider a trust
- Regularly review your beneficiary designations
- Communicate with your loved ones
Today’s Free Offer – The Greatest Gift