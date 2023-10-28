NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today touches on changes in Social Security that are coming in 2024 and how they may affect your income. Eric discusses the following questions:

  • 3.2% hike in benefits in 2024
  • Maximum earnings subject to Social Security tax will rise from $160,200 to $168,600
  • Medicare Part B premium will increase 5.9% ($174.70)

https://www.ssa.gov/cola/ https://www.walb.com/2023/10/12/social-security-benefits-will-increase-by-32-2024-inflation-moderates/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=walb