NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today touches on changes in Social Security that are coming in 2024 and how they may affect your income. Eric discusses the following questions:

3.2% hike in benefits in 2024

Maximum earnings subject to Social Security tax will rise from $160,200 to $168,600

Medicare Part B premium will increase 5.9% ($174.70)

Today’s Free Offer – Understanding the Benefits 2023

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com



https://www.ssa.gov/cola/ https://www.walb.com/2023/10/12/social-security-benefits-will-increase-by-32-2024-inflation-moderates/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=walb