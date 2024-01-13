NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Matt Pastor, RICP®, at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today is all about what you can do to take control of your taxes in retirement.
Matt shares the following advice:

  • Consider a Roth conversion
  • Tax-free investments
  • Have a withdrawal plan
  • Understand taxes on retirement income

Today’s Free Offer – Tax Explorer  

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor:  www.johnsonbrunetti.com