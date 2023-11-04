NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP® and Senior Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Our topic today, is about the importance of understanding your retirement goals. Eric discusses the following questions:

What are your dreams and goals for retirement?

Are you considering pursuing part-time work?

Do you plan on moving? Traveling?

First step to making it a reality is having a financial plan.

Today’s Free Offer – Retirement Wish List Workbook

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com





