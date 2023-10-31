NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Halloween may be happening today, but isn’t Christmas on your mind? If it is, you’re not alone. The annual New England Christmas Festival at Mohegan Sun is right around the corner, starting this Friday, November 3rd, and Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko met with Lifestyle Blogger Jamie Taylor to learn all about it.

Jamie says, “It may seem a little bit early, but jump off your holiday shopping this weekend at Mohegan Sun. It’s never too early – coming from someone who’s always doing it the night before, this is MUCH better.” “Make it a fun trip out with friends – wear your “UGLY” Christmas sweater, and you’ll have a ton of fun. It’s a great event with over 350 pop-up shops, all from New England.”



She adds, “There are a lot of vendors and the range of products includes food, decorations, clothing and things for children. You’re buying right from the person who makes it, which makes it so special – and you’re supporting small pop-up shops in New England.”

This exciting event is all in one big space, at Mohegan Sun, and there’s the Reindeer Lounge, where you can sit, relax and grab a cocktail, making it a fun trip with friends.

Watch the whole interview as Jamie reviews some of the fun Holiday products available from vendors who will be at the New England Christmas Festival this weekend, with great gifts ranging everywhere from $5 to $200 or more. There’s something for everyone, even your four-legged friends.

To purchase tickets to the New England Christmas Festival, and skip the long lines, visit the website at nechristmasfestival.com. Use the code: CT BUZZ and get $2.00 off your tickets for this Friday, Saturday or Sunday, or for all three. The event runs November 3rd, 4th and 5th from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.