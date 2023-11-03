NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Calling all Foodies! New Haven’s highly anticipated, 15th annual Restaurant Week is kicking off this Sunday! It runs November 5 – 10, and 25 of the Elm City’s best restaurants are participating in the 15th Anniversary of the city’s longest-running foodie event. Lunch is offered at $25; Dinner is offered at $45 & $55, and reservations are strongly recommended.

That’s right. And today, Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Hosts Natasha Lubczenko and Alyssa Taglia, were joined in the Studio Kitchen by the Executive Chef of Heirloom, Seth Marino, for a sneak peek of what we can expect. Are you ready? Are you excited? This is a great time in the Elm City.

As he gathers the ingredients to make Smokey Braised Collard Greens with Seared Trumpet Mushrooms, Chef Marino shares what he loves most about New Haven Restaurant Week.

He says, “It’s just about giving people an opportunity to go. They’ll try new restaurants that maybe they haven’t before, and because we do the prix fixed menus, the three course menus, maybe they’ll be trying some place that you normally wouldn’t go to.”

Established in 2008, by Market New Haven – downtown’s official marketing organization, New Haven Restaurant Week is a highly anticipated dining celebration. The program invites diners to sample the incredible array of eateries that make up the Elm City’s culinary scene.

Watch the complete interview above, and you’ll learn what goes into Chef Marino’s appetizing recipe, which is the featured vegetarian option on Heirloom’s weekend menu during New Haven Restaurant Week. Additionally, they’ll be offering a black bass dish, braised beef cheeks, and a lamb ragu pasta. While New Haven Restaurant Week is celebrating 15 years, Heirloom restaurant is also having its 15th Anniversary this year.



To learn more about which restaurants are participating in New Haven Restaurant Week, along with links to menus and details about parking, be sure to visit www.infonewhaven.com/restaurantweek/