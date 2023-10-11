NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Arts Festival will kick off on Thursday at 10 different venues around the Elm City.

The 11-day festival is the longest-running film festival in New Haven.

The tradition will show 100 exclusive films to guests, along with live musical performances and a student film contest.

This year, many of the films being shown are documentaries.

Executive director Gorman Bechard joined News 8 to discuss everything guests need to know about this nearly two-week festival.

