New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Summer is winding down and now is a great time to get to all of those last minute home improvement projects like replacing your windows.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews recently spoke with Marci Katz, Vice President of Newpro Home Solutions to discuss some easy solutions when it comes to replacing your windows.

Marci tells us that choosing the right window replacement option the first time around can save you a lot of time in the long run. She says, “Replacing your windows is a job you want to do once…” “..With Newpro, we have over 78 years in the industry and Newpro is an expert when it comes to replacement Windows or Max series.”

Marci recommends Newpro’s Max Series Windows, because, she says, “They’re engineered specifically for New England’s changing seasons. They are beautiful, easy to clean, so easy to operate, and they deliver comfort all year round, as the seasons change here. Plus, they’ll save you some money on your energy bills.”

Watch this interview, and you’ll see what sets Newpro Replacement Windows apart from other companies. Marci talks about the benefits and the options that come along with Newpro products, and you’ll see some examples of impressive window transformations, from right here in New England. Here are some highlights:

Quality Engineering – The Pro Max Series are engineered with a solid core composite called Celuca, which outperforms vinyl, and keeps them from warping, swelling, drafting, and prevents seal failure.



– The Pro Max Series are engineered with a solid core composite called Celuca, which outperforms vinyl, and keeps them from warping, swelling, drafting, and prevents seal failure. Energy Efficiency – Max Series Windows are rated one of the most energy efficient windows in the country. Made for New England to keep your home cooler in the summer warmer, and warmer in the winter, you’ll find continuous comfort as the weather changes.

Budget: Double Pane or Triple Pane –Newpro has a window for every budget without sacrificing beauty or performance.



–Newpro has a window for every budget without sacrificing beauty or performance. Ease of Operation – Tilting features for year-round cleaning from the comfort and safety of inside your home. No need to go out on a ladder and try to clean your windows from the outside, and risk getting injured.



Tilting features for year-round cleaning from the comfort and safety of inside your home. No need to go out on a ladder and try to clean your windows from the outside, and risk getting injured. Beauty – Max series windowsare designed to have the look and feel of wood, without the problems associated with wood. They can design them with interior wood grain options, or another favorite is white on white. Exterior windows come in a variety of colors, or they can even be custom color matched.

Right now, homeowners can take advantage of up to a $1200 tax credit savings on home improvement projects, including replacement windows and doors.

Take advantage of Newpro’s End of Summer Savings Event: Get 25% OFF your window project, plus 12 months of no-interest – 12 months of no-payments. OR, you can choose 5 years of no-interest. AND, just for Connecticut’s Morning Buzz viewers, Newpro will take an extra $250 off your window project, if you call right now. Call: 860-689-1921

Learn more – visit www.newprowindows.com