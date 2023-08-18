Alyssa Taglia and Natasha Lubczenko to host Connecticut’s Morning Buzz weekdays at 10 a.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Beginning Aug. 21, News 8’s new, one-hour lifestyle and news program, Connecticut’s Morning Buzz, premieres at 10 a.m.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz, hosted by Alyssa Taglia and Natasha Lubczenko, will replace the long-time-running Connecticut Style. It will offer viewers the perfect blend of news, weather, and lifestyle content – from trending stories to features on food, family, fitness, health, home, beauty, travel, and entertainment.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter, Jillian Andrews, will be out and about in the community highlighting local businesses and events throughout the state.

Meteorologists Sam Kantrow and Ashley Baylor will join the anchor team with important weather updates.