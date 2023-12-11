NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Any landlords out there? Well, we know it can certainly be a tough job. Today, we hopefully have a way to make it a whole lot easier for you. Nexus Property Management Vice President Gregory Rice and New Haven County Franchise Owner Mick Leforte joined Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio to discuss the services their company offers.

Greg says they’re willing to take on all the headaches that Landlords are commonly dealing with, whether it’s servicing tenants in one multi-family home, or a series of apartment buildings. He says, “We want to collect your rent; we want to perform your maintenance; we want to do your evictions and even rent your apartments.”

He adds, “This is our fifth office in New England, and we’re really trying to see a lot of the same infrastructure throughout. So, we’ve got a franchise in Rhode Island, we’ve got a couple in Massachusetts, and we’re bringing that same success here in New Haven County.”

Nexus Property Management just opened their North Haven office this past summer. Mick says, “We’re here for all those landlords. Our typical client has one or two, three family buildings and that’s what we do best.” They’ll be opening up soon in Stamford, as well.



Greg tells our viewers why these services are so needed by Connecticut Landlords, saying, “Well, there’s a sea of multi-families here in New Haven County, which are very old and mismanaged. So, a lot of landlords think they can just collect a check, go home, and that’s it. But, these properties need constant care and attention.”



With so many college students and families renting in New Haven County and the Naugatuck Valley area, there is enormous potential for investors interested in owning multi-family homes, and even single-family homeowners wanting to convert to rentals. Nexus Property Management offers a complete service that can result in more free time and better returns for property owners, without all the stress. Clients of Nexus Property Management can enjoy the benefits of professionally screened tenants, low vacancy rates, savings on repairs, and the rapid leasing of available properties.

Landlords who are interested in learning more about Nexus Property Management, should visit their website at www.nexusnhc.com and read the reviews. Greg and Mick also encourage you to check out their YouTube content as well.