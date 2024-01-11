NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Everyone is turning a new page with the new year, and there’s no better time than now to reach your fitness goals.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Alyssa Taglia and WTNH News Anchor Laura Hutchinson were joined in the studio by John Cavallaro, owner of Orangetheory Fitness of New Haven, and Guilford, who was accompanied by his Studio Manager, Dionel Altreche. They came to talk about a fun way of becoming a healthier version of yourself in 2024.

John says, “For many of us who spend so much time focusing on others, right, taking care of our kids, our family, our jobs, we don’t spend enough time focusing on ourselves. So, one of the things we want to talk about today is actually doing, that focus on ourselves, help you focus on you.” “And frankly, if you do that, you can do those other things, take care of others in your job, and you’ll be more sustainable and effective.”

Laura is very familiar with Orangetheory Fitness, and shares, “I just want to say, I love Orangetheory so much! I work out with you guys all the time, and you know, one thing I really love is the zone out.” “You have the music real loud. You’re in your own station and you really can focus on yourself. And I know you have this Transformation Challenge coming up too, which really is a great opportunity to refocus your goals, right?”

John adds, “It’s a great time for us really kickstart those goals. We are offering new things to the transformation challenge this year. So, you are able to now track your body fat percentage loss or you can also focus on muscle. Again, that’s a huge thing. Now, tend to focus on losing weight, but we also want to focus on gaining muscle because it’s just as important.”

Orangetheory Fitness’s Transformation Challenge is one of their signature events. They have several throughout the year, which helps keep things fun for their members, and keep them engaged. It starts January 21st at both the New Haven and Guilford studios. Whether your focus is on gaining muscle or losing weight, there are all kinds of benefits, and it’s fun to challenge yourself. If you’re interested in trying it out, first register for a free class. And then ask about their $24 Limited Classes in January Promotion.

Watch the whole interview above, and you’ll see some photos of previous transformation challenge winners, and you’ll learn more about the positive Orangetheory community, plus the benefits of increasing your muscle and losing weight.

For more information about Orangetheory Fitness in New Haven & Guilford, visit their website: www.otfnewhaven.com Located at 25 Grove St. in New Haven