PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Pagliacci’s in Plainville is a locally owned restaurant, that has been impressing customers for decades.

Pagliacci’s has always been part of Gianna Capobianco’s life. As Her father opened the restaurant in 1984. Nearly 40 years later, Gianna says the restaurant has stayed true to its roots.

“It’s been in the family, it’s staying in the family. It’s your traditional family owned Italian restaurant,” Capobianco said.

The restaurant brings authentic Italian dishes to life 364 days a year, only closing its doors on Christmas Day. Pagliacci’s has a large menu, offering everything from seafood, to chicken and steak dishes. Plus, a variety pasta dishes, many made onsite.

“Our homemade is the rotini, the whole wheat rotini, spaghetti, ziti, ravioli’s and those are to die for,” Capobianco said.

Equally as important as the food, Pagliacci’s has become a cornerstone of the Plainville community.

“We care so deeply about our customers, because they are truly what makes this place Pagliacci’s. They’re what’s kept us running for all these years and we view each of them as part of the family,” Capobianco said.

The restaurant offers a ‘Football Sunday Special’ with pizza and wings. Pagliacci’s is now taking reservations for Thanksgiving dinner or Thanksgiving take away meals. To learn more, click here.