BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enjoy a night full of music, food, drinks and great company at the 10th Annual Playing for the Cure: Brainstormin’ event.

The event, which is put on by the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance, will take place on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at Stony Creek Brewery. Since the event first started in 2014, $400,000 has been raised.

CEO of the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance, Chris Cusano and Kim Crowley, who lost her mom to a brain tumor five years ago, joined News 8 to give us more information about the event.

Learn more about the 10th Annual Playing for the Cure: Brainstormin’ or buy tickets here.

See the full interview with Cusano and Crowley in the video above.