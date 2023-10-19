New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — Portofino’s New Haven opened the summer of 1999. Since then, customers have returned regularly to enjoy the restaurants Southern Italian Cuisine.

“We try to make it very family oriented, a lot of our customers are repeat customers. They come in daily or three, four times a week.” Alphonse DeLucia, the owner of Portofino’s New Haven said.

DeLucia’s parents named the restaurant after a coastal town in Italy. Menu favorites include the stuffed artichoke and chicken parmesan. All dishes are crafted with fresh, local ingredients.

The restaurant can seat up to 140 people. Customers are welcome to call ahead to reserve dining areas for private gatherings.

