NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Today we’re talking about an easy way to look healthier and feel more confident if your teeth are yellowing due to drinks like coffee or red wine. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews spoke with Lifestyle Consultant Scott DeFalco about

how to make your smile look its best, this holiday season.

Scott says, “Coffee and red wine are my favorites, but boy, do they stay in your teeth. But with Power Swabs, you will not have to worry about that. We don’t have to give up any of our guilty pleasures because it will counteract that.”

Watch the entire interview above, as Scott shows our viewers an important test that reveals a lot about how peoples’ smiles can affect one’s perception of attractiveness.

Scott says, “We wanted to show people the difference between yellow teeth and a bright white smile. And you see it on your screen right now. We polled 100 ladies and said, ‘Who would you rather spend time with? Or even possibly kiss?’ ‘The guy in the left with the yellow stains or that guy on the right with the great white smile?’”

Jillian agreed that most people would probably choose the guy on the right, with the whiter smile. Remember, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

Scott demonstrates the fast, two-step process of how Power Swabs works. And all it takes is about 5 minutes. Power Swabs works on all dental surfaces, so, if you have caps, crowns, or veneers, you can remove the stains and get back to that great white smile you had when the work was first done.

Power Swabs is the first 2-step teeth whitening system that delivers dramatic results in just 5 minutes a day. It causes virtually no sensitivity and delivers 2 shades whiter teeth after the very first use and 6 shades in about 7 days.

So, right now, Scott has a great Holiday Offer for our viewers. Save 50% Off^ and get FREE shipping, plus, receive a complimentary “Quick Stick” pen for maintaining that white smile. But, the only way to get this deal is to call 1-800-854-3867.



^when purchased as a kit. Discount based on price of individual components.