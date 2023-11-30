NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With the holiday season in full swing and more people hitting the road, it’s an important time to discuss the dangers and impact of distracted driving.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews recently spoke with

Jessica Kearney, Assistant Vice President of the Travelers Institute, and Ryan McMahon, Senior Vice President of Cambridge Moldable Mobile Telematics, about how we can put the brakes on distracted driving.



Watch the full interview above and you’ll learn about how to encourage safer

driving with your friends and family. Jessica offers the following tips:

Avoid turning around to reach for something in the backseat, eating, or scrolling through your phone.

BEFORE you get underway, program your navigation, set up that music playlist, and set up that podcast. Don’t wait until you’re driving.

If you’re driving with someone who’s distracted, this is your opportunity to say something. Speak up!

Take the opportunity to send the signal to friends and family that driving distracted is not okay.

If you really have to take that call, you really need to send that text message. Make sure you pull over safely and you can do so.

Ryan talks about how telematics are being used to measure and understand the behaviors that are engaged from the road and then understand what leads to crashes and what leads to safe trips. He says, “What I can tell you is picking up a phone while you drive increases your chances of getting into a crash by 300%. And it’s not only that a crash occurs that occurs at a higher speed, 40% higher speed for driver centered, distracted at the time of the impact. And what that means is higher degrees of injuries and unfortunately, deaths on the road.”

For more information and to learn more, visit www.travelersinstitute.org and cmt.ai