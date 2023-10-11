NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quilts that Care is holding its annual fundraiser Thursday to support cancer patients across Connecticut.

The organization has been making quilts for people with cancer since 2012.

This year, the fundraiser will be held at the Village at East Farms in Waterbury from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests can enjoy cocktails, a quilt show and chance drawings.

Quilts that Care Founder and President Deborah Van Steenbergen and founding member Redna Wells joined News 8 to discuss their upcoming event.

