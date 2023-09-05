RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Catherine Grace moved into the Ridgefield Crossings community roughly 5 months ago, since then she’s enjoyed every minute.

“It feels better than home, because you feel safe here,” Grace said. “I don’t know what Benchmark does, but they know how to find and train people really well.”

Doris Quagliani is the executive director at Ridgefield Crossings.

“When we meet with our new residents as they move in, we ask them what they thought was unique and why they chose us. They tell us it’s the friendliness of the staff, they feel welcome when they first walk through the door,” Quagliani said.

Residents spend time with their neighbors and the associates during various programs offered at the community. Janet Davis’ father is a resident at Ridgefield Crossings, she said the community keeps him connected to others.

“They remind him to go to activities, they invite him to activities,” Davis said.

Those activities include indoor and outdoor concerts, cooking demonstrations, garden club and exercise classes.

“We go to offsite trips, we go to lunch, we go to shows, we go to picnics,” Quaglini said.

Access to transportation was important for Davis who said the community provides transportation for her father to go swimming on a daily basis.

