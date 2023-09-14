NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Rosh Hashanah represents the start of the new Jewish year. This year, those celebrations begin at sunset on Friday, Sept. 15.

Connecticut Rabbi Shmaya Hecht and Hadassa Hecht joined News 8 to talk more about what this holiday means, what traditional foods are eaten, and a special Rosh Hashanah service that the Chabad Jewish Center of Oxford is holding on Sunday, Sept. 17.

