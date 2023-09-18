HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An upcoming event will honor the life of a a 35-year-old health professional, while also sharing lifesaving information.

Christopher Andreozzi died suddenly from cardiac death caused by arrhythmia in May 2023. Andreozzi was a lifelong resident who graduated from Hamden High School, Trinity University and Yale University. He was a devoted psychiatric APRN at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Run/Walk to Save a Life: In Honor of Christopher Andreozzi, will teach bystanders how to save lives as bystanders.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 1.

