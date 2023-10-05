SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bountiful array of live music will be coming to Shelton on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Shelton’s Downtown Sounds Fall Edition will kick off with a mix of live performances, food trucks, handmade artisans, kids activities and more.

The iconic downtown sounds will be coming from groups like The Alpaca Gnomes, Lee-Ann Lovelace Band, Hitch & The Giddyup and School of Rock.

Two members of the Alpaca Gnomes joined News 8 to give a sneak peek into the live music guests can expect on Saturday.

