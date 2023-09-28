NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A new restaurant has entered the scene in downtown New Haven. Siena New Haven and the High George by Siena opened inside the Blake Hotel this past August.

“We’re just trying to add to the already amazing culinary scene in New Haven by doing a cross between traditional and modern Italian food,” District Manager Jonathan Rodriguez said. “Our original location in Stamford has been open for 26 years.”

Siena New Haven is located inside the Blake Hotel Lobby. High George by Siena is on the 6th floor of the hotel. The covered rooftop bar is named after the streets the building resides on and offers a bird’s eye view of the downtown area.

“It’s a little bit more lively, it’s a little bit more bumping if you will, the music is a little bit louder and it’s a little more carefree,” Rodriguez said.

High George by Siena offers an upscale bar menu curated by Foster Lukas, the executive chef of Siena New Haven. Both menus feature seasonal Italian cuisine.

“All the pasta is made from scratch. We either roll it our or we also have a pasta extruder so even the cool shapes we also make those by hand,” Lukas said.

The menus change periodically to reflect the season. Customers can see their meal selections come to life with a view of the kitchen from the dining room.

To look at the menu or reserve your next meal, click here.