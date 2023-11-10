NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – At Southern Connecticut State University(SCSU) staff understands the transformative power of education. Here to talk about how they help students thrive, is the University’s Interim President, Dr. Dwayne Smith, otherwise known by students as “Doctor D.”

He joined Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko in the Studio to talk about how his experience as a first-generation college graduate made an impact on his life and his career.

Dr. Smith says, “I grew up in extreme poverty in St. Louis, MO, and it was the transformative power of higher education that made a difference in my life. I was the first Smith in my family, and 180 years to earn a PhD., and so I know what a game changer education, particularly higher education, is for low resource individuals.”

Watch the full interview above and learn about how Southern CT State University focuses on both the personal and academic growth of students, helping people to achieve what they want to in life. Dr. Smith discusses why SCSU has been recognized as one of the top 25 regional institutions for social mobility.

Southern CT State University, located in the heart of New Haven, has an Open House taking place on November 11th. Some of their top majors include education, business, stem, social work, psychology, and nursing. To learn more, visit their website at www.southernct.edu.