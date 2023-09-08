MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) – While the summer heat is still lingering, Connecticut’s fall traditions are in full swing. This includes St Peter’s Grace’s Apple Festival, which will kick off this Saturday, Sept. 9 at the church.

Along with plenty of apples to choose from, craft vendors from all over the northeast will set up tents on the historical Monroe green to sell everything from doll clothes to jewelry to woodcrafts.

The festival will have live music, baked goods, and plenty of activities. Jane and Micheal O’Reilly joined News 8 to discuss what the community can expect to see at the festival this year.

See the full interview with Jane and Micheal O’Reilly in the video above.