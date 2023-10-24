NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Co-Host Natasha Lubczenko sat down with David Cohen, Executive Vice President of Standard Oil of Connecticut, to discuss News 8’s Positively Pink – A partnership between News 8 and Standard Oil now in its fourth year.

Positively Pink is an empowering educational campaign that highlights the latest breast cancer research and treatment, as well as the importance of early screening for both men and women.

The educational campaign is supported with a fundraising component, where funds directly benefit a breast-cancer related foundation or charity, to raise funds for life-saving research and support.

Standard Oil has had a pink truck in operation for a long time, well before Positively Pink. The pink truck makes deliveries and Standard Oil donates a portion of those deliveries to their longtime partner, CT Breast Health Initiative. News 8 and Standard Oil offer their congratulations to the wonderful people at CT Breast Health Initiative on 20 amazing years on service!

Standard Oil is the largest family-owned provider of heating oil and propane in Connecticut servicing Fairfield, New Haven Counties and some surrounding towns. Standard Oil customers enjoy 24/7 emergency service provided by our team of experienced and knowledgeable service technicians. We have been part of the community for 110 years. To learn more about Standard Oil, please visit StandardOil.com.