BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — For the fourth year, Standard Oil is the sponsor of News 8’s Positively Pink Campaign. The campaign is held during October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Standard Oil helps to raise awareness about the disease by using a pink trunk during oil deliveries.

“People love the pink truck, they’ll call up and say ‘where’s the pink truck, where is it?” Roy Friedman, the president of Standard Oil said.

Standard Oil has been serving the state for over 100 years.

“You’d be surprised about how many comments we get about your pink truck. I mean it’s a big truck and it goes through probably 60 towns over the course of the year and there’s literally millions of people seeing this truck and you know it makes a statement,” David Cohen, executive vice president said.

That support helping organizations like the Connecticut Breast Health Initiative.

“You know exactly where the money is going. It’s focused on research and education and quality of life for survivors,” Joyce Bray, president of the nonprofit said. “To date we have awarded 4.3 million dollars and 107 grants to researchers across the state.”

