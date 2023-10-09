SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Planning for Retirement can seem overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. CT’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews sat down with Michael and Laura Lehrhaupt, the president and vice president of Strategies for Wealth Management about how to build a ‘Rock Solid Retirement Plan.’

“Not planning creates a sense of fear and uncertainty and lack of vision. I don’t mean to scare people but it’s always better to be prepared rather than scared,” Laura said.

Michael explained three principles for creating a retirement plan:

Safety Growth Income

“We need to meet our client, understand their situation, look at where they’re at and where they want to go and create a customized plan for them based on their current situation,” Michael said.

