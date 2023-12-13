NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Many people wonder, Will my savings last after I retire? It’s an important money question, and it’s critical to have a reliable income stream throughout retirement. One of the most misunderstood financial vehicles available today is annuities.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko recentlymet with Michael and Laura Lehrhaupt, Owners of Strategies for Wealth Management. They came in to tell our viewers all about annuities, and apparently, they have a rich history. Annuities go back to the Roman Empire.

Laura says, “The Romans originally created annuities and there are many different kinds, but the actual annuities created by the Roman Empire were really created as the opposite of life insurance. So, life insurance: People buy it, and when they die, there’s a death benefit. Right?”

“Annuities are about longevity, making sure to protect you from living too long. Yes, ensuring your financial future.”

Watch the full interview above, and you’ll learn about the pros and cons of the four different kinds of annuities. These include:

– You pay an insurance company and they provide you with an income for the rest of your life. It’s an “old school” annuity, somewhat like a pension. Fixed Annuity – A CD alternative. Fixed time-period, with a fixed interest rate.

A CD alternative. Fixed time-period, with a fixed interest rate. Tax-deferred. Variable Annuity – Higher fees and higher market risk.

Higher fees and higher market risk. Fixed, Indexed Annuity – Strategies for Wealth Management works with these

quite often. Allows you to participate in an index or the market, so when the market goes up – you’re getting gains. When the market goes down – you’re fully protected from any loss. Often there are zero or very low fees.

