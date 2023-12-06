NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) – One of the best planning tools you can use to prepare for the major life change of retirement is creating a retirement vision statement. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Michael and Laura Lehrhaupt, Owners of Strategies for Wealth Management. They came in to discuss the importance of knowing what you want your retirement to look like, what it is you want to do, and taking the time to really think about these important factors.

Watch the full interview above, as Michael and Laura discuss the development of your vision, as well as the five main things that can really derail your vision, if you don’t plan properly. These include:

Unexpected Health Care Costs

Taxes – Do you have a plan to eliminate or reduce your taxes?

Leaving a legacy – Requires careful planning

Too much portfolio risk

Setting yourself up for continuous income

Michael and Laura are holding a “Rock Solid Retirement Workshop” this Saturday, Dec., 9th at 10:00am in Trumbull. It’s best suited for people ages 50 and over with $250,000 or more in assets. It’s FREE, and participants will get a valuable workbook at the event, which will help you start the process of creating your Retirement Vision. The Workshop includes breakfast, and the chance to meet Michael & Laura in person.

To Register, scan the QR code on the screen or call 203-372-4442.



Even if you can’t make the Workshop, you’re invited to make an appointment to come in and

meet with an advisor from Strategies for Wealth Management for a free consultation. Visit their website at www.strategies4wm.com