NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — ACES Educational Center for the Arts is a public, half-time magnet school where students can learn and grow in the fine arts.

Nazorine Ulysse is both a member of the dance faculty at ECA and a graduate of the school. She said ECA is where she found her community.

“I came from another country and I didn’t really speak English. I felt like I didn’t have a sense of belonging. And when I first stepped into this building it was the first time I felt like I belonged in the US and I belonged in the community,” Ulysse said.

Areas of study at ECA include:

Creative Writing

Dance

Music

Visual Arts

Theatre

“We have teachers coming to us from as far as Manhattan, who are working in the industry who want to share those talents with our students who are hungry to become a better artist,” Kevin Buno, the principal at ECA said.

Senior Amelia Shaw started as a music student her sophomore year of high school. Shaw spends the first half of her day at North Haven High School then travels to New Haven to study at ECA.

“It’s amazing. I love it here. The community most of all is my favorite part about ECA. It’s a relatively small student body so we’re able to form really close relationships with the other students and everybody is here to do the same thing. Everybody is trying to individually improve. That’s something I think is really cool,” she said.

ECA serves 25 school districts in Connecticut. To application process requires students to submit a sample of their work as proof of interest in the arts. ECA then uses a lottery system to randomly select students. Buno said the number of students selected from each participating school is based on how much funding came from the district.

