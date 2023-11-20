NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- is home of the world’s largest indoor multi-level karting track. Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Zach Davis, General Manager of Supercharged Racing, who came in to tell our viewers about some of their great Holiday deals.



If you’re looking for a fun gift for friends or family members, you’ll want to take advantage of their Holiday Gift Cards Sale. Zach says, “Essentially, the more you spend, the more you save. So, we have a $120.00 gift card – Only $100.00; $100.00 gift card for $85.00; and a $50.00 gift card for only $45.00.” “It can certainly make a great gift, especially for those who aren’t quite sure what to buy for someone. These can be purchased right on the website.

Supercharged Racing has several different activities to choose from. They have Indoor Karting;

Axe Throwing; Ninja Wipeout and Trampoline Park; a small arcade; as well as V’s Brick Oven Pizzeria Pub.



Zach says that their, “ ‘Claim- to-fame’ is that they have the world’s largest indoor karting track. Every Thursday, we have Super Track, which is when we combine both of our quarter mile tracks into one giant half-mile…”

Their Ninja Wipeout Park is like a jousting pit, with lots of foam to fall into. There are 18 total obstacles and attractions, including trampolines in that section of Supercharged. Zach notes that, “You could make a day out of it. Essentially, every activity will take you about an hour, and then after that, you finish up, and there’s the Brick Oven Pizzeria Pub, part of the picture.”



So, there’s something for everybody at Supercharged Racing. Even the parents. People can buy gift cards, but you can also host birthday parties, and corporate events, which require reservations, well in advance.

Zach tells us, “I always say, if you’re looking to come on the weekends, always make a reservation online. Just because, on the weekends we’re at our busiest. So, you know, the reservation guarantees your spot.” “So, carting and exploring, we do take reservations for that. But then the Wipeout Park is walk-in only.”

So, plan ahead. There’s a whole lot of fun to be had, with gift cards that can be purchased right on the website, www.superchargedracing.com.