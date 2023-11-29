NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pizza guru and the founder of Taste of New Haven, Colin Caplan has been spreading the word for over a decade about what’s arguably Connecticut’s most popular food dish. Providing a variety of pizza tours to those eager to try a slice.

Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Reporter Jillian Andrews joined Caplan on the popular “Little Italy Tour,” which makes visits to three pizzerias on Wooster Street.

Sally’s Apizza Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana Zeneli Pizzeria

“You eat anywhere from 8 to 15 slices of pizza. We have some of the top rated pizza in the world at our finger tips and you have first access,” Caplan said.

The roughly three hour tour not only offers plenty of dough, sauce and cheese, but participants also learn about the history of these pizzerias and the different types of pizza in the region.

“We get to have a different experience. It’s almost like going back in time and we all get to feel like we’re part of the family,” Caplan said.

Taste of New Haven also offers tours that highlight other types of cuisine in the area. To learn more, click here.