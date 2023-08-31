ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – Journey through a vibrant cultural adventure at the 41st Annual Odyssey ’23: A Greek Festival.

The festival will take place from Sept. 1-4 at the St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, located at 480 Racebrook Rd. Guests will be able to enjoy Greek music, food, and more.

Zena Alexiadea joined News 8 to tell us about what we can expect from this year’s festival.

Learn more about the 41st Annual Odyssey ’23: A Greek Festival here.

See the full interview with Alexiadea. in the video above.