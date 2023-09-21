WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — The 2023 Big E runs from September 15th through October 1st, bringing something for all ages to enjoy.

One of the biggest attractions is the parade that runs each day at 6:00 p.m. Visitors can line the route and enjoy antique vehicles, local marching bands and specialty floats.

Watch the video to see Mass Appeal Host Patrick Berry take a deep dive into this daily attraction with Anne-Alise Pietruska of Mellowship Entertainment.

To learn more or buy tickets, click here.