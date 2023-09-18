NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It is National Diaper Need Awareness Week and nearly one in two families struggle to afford diapers to keep their babies clean, dry, and healthy.

The Development Manager at The Diaper Bank of CT, Kimberly Spanier, and the Director of Health Equity and Community Engagement at Connecticut Hospital Association Dr. Selina Osei joined News 8 to talk about the struggles parents face and their upcoming diaper drive.

The Diaper Bank of CT

