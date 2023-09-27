NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Help students fall in love with books at this month’s children’s book drive.

The drive is put on by the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade and will take place throughout the month of October at nine different drop-off locations across the state.

The 2024 Grand Marshal for the parade, Bernadette Canning, and the Outreach Director for New Haven Reads, Fernanda Franco, joined News 8 to talk about the book drive.

Learn more about the month-long children’s book drive here.

See the full interview with Canning and Franco in the video above.