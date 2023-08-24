NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Welcome to The Law Down, where Personal Injury Attorney Brooke Goff shares her insight on important legal issues.

In this interview, Attorney Goff shares some important questions you should be asking and thinking about when you’re considering different Personal Injury Lawyers to work with. Here are just a few of her recommendations:

Look beyond a candidate’s advertising (billboard, tv, radio)

Do some in-depth research on the attorney

Google the attorneys you’re considering and look at their websites . Do they project professionalism?

. Read reviews about the attorney-are they genuine or do you see a pattern?

Know that your lawyer will definitely impact the outcome of your case.

Watch the full interview for an in-depth look at what Attorney Goff suggests you should

be looking for when choosing a personal injury lawyer.

To learn more, visit the Goff Law Group website at: www.gofflawgroup.net